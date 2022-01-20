Milwaukee’s M12 oscillating multi-tool with two batteries falls to $99 shipped

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 Oscillating Multi-Tool with Two Batteries and Charger for $99 shipped. For comparison, this kit goes for $278 and just the tool alone fetches $89 at Home Depot right now with a similar kit (though with smaller batteries) going for $169 right now. Once you have the basics down and have a drill/driver and impact, an oscillating multi-tool should be your next buy. It’s extremely versatile and can serve a multitude of functions in your DIY toolkit. You’ll not only get the device itself here, but also a 2Ah and 4Ah battery alongside a charger to further bolster your abilities. Both batteries are compatible with Milwaukee’s entire M12 lineup of tools too, making this a worthwhile investment all around. Head below for more.

With your savings here, be sure to pick up this 50-pack of oscillating multi-tool blades on Amazon. It comes in at $33 on Amazon, which is honestly a great value. This will give you plenty of spares to call upon as each blade begins to dull after use. Plus, it never hurts to have extras on hand if you hit a nail or screw while cutting something.

Don’t forget that Dremel’s 3000-1/24 kit is currently on sale for $42. Down from its normal going rate of $69, this refurbished unit ships with a 90-day warranty alongside 24 accessories, a storage case, and more. Plus, we have other great deals in our tools guide for you to check out too.

More on the Milwaukee M12 Multi-Tool:

Our M12 Oscillating Multi-Tool has the versatility, power, and control to complete problematic job site applications. The multi-tool is ideal for remodelers, flooring contractors, maintenance repair technicians, and electricians. It performs cuts, grinds, sands, and scrapes at odd angles and in difficult work areas. The cordless multi-tool is powered by our M12 REDLITHIUM Battery (sold separately) providing up to 25% more runtime. The multi-tool can make flush or plunge cuts, remove grout, sand and tackle other awkward jobs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!