No need for the Ninja tax, Best Buy’s dual basket air fryer is $120 less today (New low, $100 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy Bay store is now offering the Insignia 8-quart Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $180, this is $100 off the going rate, the best price we can find, and the lowest total we have ever tracked on this model. Best Buy’s Insignia brand has long since been a great option for scoring low prices on gear you would otherwise pay as much as double for on bigger names, especially when it comes to air fryers. Much like yesterday’s dual basket offer, today’s deal is $120 under the price of the Ninja DualZone model and includes much of the same capabilities. Highlights here are the two 4-quart baskets for frying up two different things, a digital control panel, and seven built-in presets for bread, pizza, French fries, steak, bacon, fish, chicken and pastries. Ratings are light on this relatively new model, but Insignia air fryers generally receive great reviews on Best Buy. Head below for more ongoing cooker deals.

Ongoing air fryer oven deals:

Speaking of cooking deals, we are still tracking some solid price drops on oven- and stovetop-ready Cuisinart cast iron dishes from $50. Regularly closer to $80, these Dutch oven-like cooking vessels are a great way to step your home chef game up and look good enough to serve up on the table right out of the oven. Take a deeper dive with our ongoing deals right here, and then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more offers.

More on the Insignia 8-quart Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia NS-AF8DBD2 8 Qt. Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology roasts, bakes or fries your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty and healthier cooking alternative. Two independent cooking baskets let you prepare two different foods at the same time, speeding up the time it takes to make a meal.

