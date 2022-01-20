Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale takes up to 60% off best-selling boots, slippers, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale offers up to 60% off best-selling styles including boots, gloves, sneakers, slippers, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Groveland Chukka Boots that are marked down to $66 and originally sold for $160. These boots pair perfectly with jeans, khakis, and more. They’re a great everyday boot and can be worn throughout any season. The leather grain is also very on-trend for this season and the black coloring is highly versatile. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Groveland Chukka Boots $66 (Orig. $160)
- Ascot Corduroy II UGGplush Lined Driver $65 (Orig. $100)
- Seton Waterproof Chukka Boot $100 (Orig. $200)
- Maksim Chukka Boots $28 (Orig. $125)
- Genuine Shearling Gloves $80 (Orig. $155)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Bella II UGGplush Lined Moc Slippers $70 (Orig. $100)
- Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Faux Fur Lined Boots $110 (Orig. $160)
- Greda Waterproof Duck Boots $100 (Orig. $150)
- Hazel Waterproof Block Heel Booties $100 (Orig. $150)
- Genuine Shearling and Leather Trim Gloves $90 (Orig. $165)
- …and even more deals…
You will also want to check out the Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off clearance and up to 70% off sitewide.
