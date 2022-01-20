OtterBox’s regularly $70 steel Growler keeps drinks cold for a week at $24, more from $15

Woot is now offering some solid price drops on a range of OtterBox growler and tumblers. One standout is the 64-ounce OtterBox Elevation Growler for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $70 direct from OtterBox with the black model fetching as much on its Amazon storefront, today’s deal is up to 66% off the going rate, $7 under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Designed to withstand “years of use and abuse,” it is made of stainless steel with an internal copper lining to keep your drink “cold up to seven days.” It also comes with a “leak-proof” screw-on lid and the same 1-year warranty you would get buying it directly from OtterBox, where it carries a 4+ star rating. More deals and details below.

While we also spotted the 10-ounce stainless steel Otterbox Elevation Tumbler at $14.99 Prime shipped via Amazon, down from the usual $20 or more, Woot has plenty of options on sale right now as well. If you scroll down this landing page, you’ll find a host of tumblers, including the model above for the same price in alternate coloways, alongside even more from $16. These OtterBox drinking vessels can fetch a real premium elsewhere, so capitalize on the rock-bottom price while you can.

While we are talking outdoor gear, REI is having a big-time sale on apparel from some major brands right now including The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, and more. The deals go up to 50% off and you’ll find everything broken down in this week’s coverage right here. You’ll also want to swing by our fashion deal hub for additional offers at Sierra, Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Merrell, and much more.

More on the OtterBox Elevation Growler:

Set your business apart with these rugged Elevation Growlers and Tumblers.100% stainless steel with an internal copper lining these rugged growlers and tumblers keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, wherever you go. Screw-on or Hydration Lid options: Leak-proof lid — not a drop is lost.

