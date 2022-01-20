Razer’s Boba Fett Xbox Controller and magnetic charging cradle hit Amazon low at $150

Amazon is now offering the Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox Series X|S for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $180, like it fetches direct from Razer and at Best Buy, this is the first notable Amazon price drop and, subsequently, a new all-time low there. Initially unveiled back in December 2021, the design inspired by the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunter’s helmet and includes the wireless charging cradle. It has 12-hours of battery life, works with both current-generation consoles and Xbox One as well as Mac and PC systems. Textured grips, “Impulse Analog” triggers, and a magnetic contact system with the charger highlight the feature list. You can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more details.

You’re clearly paying a premium for the included charger and the limited edition design here, but if it’s just another Xbox controller you’re after, the standard edition model is the way to go. The latest-generation Xbox gamepads start at $54 on Amazon.

Inspired by Boba Fett’s Helmet: Passed down from father to son, strike fear into the hearts of the competition with a look that needs no introduction—a must-have collectible for any Star Wars fan. Officially licensed by Xbox, Disney and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Wireless and Universal: Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button—a fast, stable connection that also works for PC or Mac gaming (Requires Xbox Wireless Adapter sold separately)

