Score a $100 refurbished discount on Oculus Quest 2 VR headset at low of $199

Walmart is currently offering the Oculus Quest 2 64GB All-in-One VR Headset in certified refurbished condition at $199 shipped. Typically fetching $299 for a new condition model at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $100 in saving for those willing to go with a refurbished unit. While we saw a bundled gift card credit over the shopping event last year, this is the best value of the holiday season so far. Oculus Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Beat Saber and more. Includes a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” Head below for more.

With $100 in savings by going with a refurbished offering, pairing the featured VR headset with the official Oculus Elite Strap is certainly worth a look. While the Quest 2 does include a head strap in the box, the more premium offering is ideal for those more intense gameplay sessions. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place.

That’s all even more the case considering Amazon is taking 20% off the going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low. That takes the price tag to $39 and makes for an even more affordable way to make your entrance into the world of VR even more comfortable.

Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

