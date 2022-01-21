Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with the Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case at $80

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $79.99 shipped. Down from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while matching our previous mention and marking the lowest we’ve seen since September. If you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPads, Logitech’s Slim Folio Keyboard upgrades the experience by delivering physical keys to type on. It sports a wrap-around design for some added protection when not in use, while also propping up your device with three different viewing angles. Logitech’s accessory does rely on Bluetooth, and arrives with 4-year battery life off of a replaceable coin cell battery. Head below for more.

While the folio form-factor on the lead deal is going to be hard to beat for an iPad tagging along to the classroom or any other workstations away from home, those who want a dedicated device can save some extra cash. To that end, the new Logitech Keys-To-Go is a great option to consider with a slim design and super-light build that is about as ideal as it gets for throwing in your backpack or just using around the house. Its $55 price tag also makes for a more affordable alternative, too.

Speaking of 10.2-inch iPad, we’re currently tracking Amazon lows on select models right now. Delivering $30 in savings on 256GB models and moret, Apple’s latest entry-level iPadOS experience is up for grabs right here.

Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case features:

Turn your iPad into a laptop in one click Well-spaced keys and iOS shortcuts make typing fast and comfortable Slim Folio locks your iPad at an optimal angle for typing and holds firm on any surface from a desk to your lap Slim design fits perfectly and protects iPad from bumps scratches and spills without weighing you down Easy setup a reliable Bluetooth low energy wireless connection and long lasting battery life make the Slim Folio an indispensable tool for iPad.

