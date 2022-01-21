Amazon’s smart touch-free soap dispenser hits second-best price ever at $40 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is now offering its Smart Soap Dispenser for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is 27% or $15 off the going rate, within $2 of the Black Friday 2021 deal, and the second-best price we have ever tracked – it dropped to $41 just ahead of Christmas. You’re looking at a non-contact automatic soap dispenser for the whole family with a few interesting bits of tech involved. Firstly, it has a sort of LED timer along the top to keep you and the family at the CDC-recommended 20-seconds of hand washing. But it also features compatibility with your Echo gear to create custom Alexa routines including the ability to have your Amazon speakers play songs and tell some jokes while you’re washing up. A single charge “keeps the battery going for up to three months.” Learn even more about the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

Now $10 under the ongoing price drop on the simplehuman Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump, Amazon’s take is one of the best bets at the moment. Having said, this Nozama model provides that stainless steel look at $28 shipped or less with a very similar feature set outside of the Alexa connectivity and the like.

And while we are talking Amazon gear, we are still tracking solid price drops across its Fire tablet lineup for the whole family. With up to 50% in savings, you’ll find models for you and the kids starting from just $35 alongside even more information on the lineup in our feature break down piece right here.

More on the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser:

Make handwashing count – The automatic dispenser’s 20-second timer lights up as you lather, guiding you to wash for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time.

Add speakers – Use with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.

Variable dispensing – Control how much soap you get by changing how far under the nozzle you place your hand.

Power up – A single charge keeps the battery going for up to 3 months.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!