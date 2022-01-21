Joe’s New Balance Save More Event takes up to 50% off + extra up to 15% off your purchase

The Joe’s New Balance Shop More, Save More Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns and an extra 10% off orders of $50 or 15% off totals of $75. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Fresh Foam Tempo Running Shoes for men. These lightweight running shoes are currently marked down to $85 and originally sold for $120. This style is highly-breathable, flexible, and cushioned to promote comfort. They’re also slightly curved to really help push you forward and make the most of your workout. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Workout Gear Event that offers up to 40% off styles to boost your training.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!