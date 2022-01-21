KEF’s high-quality Q350 bookshelf speakers return to Amazon low at $500 ($100+ off)

Amazon is offering the KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speaker Pair in multiple colors for $499.99 shipped. Normally $700 at Amazon and currently $600 at Best Buy, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This bookshelf speakers are the latest from KEF’s award-winning Q lineup and feature a refreshed cabinet, updated finishes, and an improved 6.5-inch Uni-Q driver array. The Uni-Q array is said to “smooth out treble frequencies” while also offering “reimagined crossovers to provide cleaner and more accurate bass.” Plus, the front port has been moved to the back which helps “reduce internal resonances and improve audio clarity.” Head below for more.

Opt instead for Edifier’s R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers to save big and also negate the need for having a separate amp and DAC. While the Q350’s above both require additional hardware to function, Edifier’s speakers here have a built-in amp and even support Bluetooth wireless connectivity to enjoy your tunes as soon as they arrive. Also, coming in at $100, you’re saving quite a bit here while still getting a solid experience all around.

For high-quality listening on-the-go, you’ll find Apple’s AirPods Max offer a quality experience all around. Apple’s H1 chip provides both instant pairing and cross-device syncing while the premium build will leave you impressed from the moment the headphones arrive. Active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and other features make these headphones worth the $449 sale price, now that they’re $100 off.

More on the KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speakers:

The KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speaker is the newest iteration of KEF award-winning Q Series. The Q350 features a new cabinet, sleek new finishes, and an improved 6.5” Uni-Q driver Array.

The Q350 contains an enhanced Uni-Q driver Array designed to smooth out treble frequencies, and reimagined crossovers to provide cleaner and more accurate bass.

The front port has been moved to the back of the Q350 and internal architecture has been redesigned to reduce internal resonances to improve audio clarity.

