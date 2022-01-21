Nite Ize’s Original Reusable Gear Ties are some of the best, 6-pack now $7.50 (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is now offering a 6-pack of Nite Ize Original Reusable Gear Ties for $7.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15 or more at Amazon, this price is less than $1 from the all-time low we tracked over Black Friday and the best we can find. Over at Walmart, the 2-pack sells for the same price. These made in the USA rubber twist ties are great for wrapping gear cables along with a slew of other things and are even more versatile than velcro straps as you can bend and mold them to the ideal shapes. They can be “used over and over again to organize cords, wrap headphones, and for endless other tasks at home, in the office, or on the job site.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

While they are little bit hard to reuse and aren’t quite as versatile, you can score a basic 100-pack of pull ties for just $5.50 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. You also aren’t getting that rubbery Nite Ize approach here, but if it’s just for some basic organization task, some folks will do just fine with these instead.

Speaking of cable organization, head over to our coverage of Pad & Quill’s latest. Having just released its latest models at the tail pop last year, you’ll find everything you need to know about the new handmade TechFolio leather and wool cord organizers in our previous coverage right here.

More on the Nite Ize Original Reusable Gear Ties:

REUSABLE RUBBER TWIST TIES – Flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful

AVAILABLE IN A VARIETY OF COLORS + SIZES FOR ALL YOUR WRAPPING, BUNDLING, + ORGANIZING NEEDS – The 32″ size is perfect for organizing, wrapping, and hanging large unwieldy items like hoses, garden equipment, and sporting gear.

