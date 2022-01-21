Stop buying batteries: Insignia Xbox Series X|S Play + Charge battery kit now $10

Best Buy is offering the Insignia Xbox Series X|S Play + Charge Kit for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available for My Best Buy Elite and higher members or in orders of $35 or more. Normally $15, and going for as much in other colors, with today’s deal marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Designed to work with the latest Series X|S consoles, you’ll be able to finally kick single-use batteries to the curb for your controllers. There’s also a 9-foot cord included in the package so you can game while charging as well, and then once the battery is finished topping off, simply unplug and it’ll seamlessly transition to wireless function. Head below for more.

For play and charge kits, today’s deal is about as budget-friendly as you’ll get. Though, if two batteries are needed, the PowerA Play & Charge Kit is available for just $14 right now at Amazon. Don’t forget to swing by our apps and games roundup for other ways to save though.

In need of a new Xbox? Today we found the Series S on sale for $20 off. While the discount doesn’t sound impressive, lately it’s been hard to find a console at MSRP at all, let alone at any type of a discount. So, if you’ve been holding off on picking up Microsoft’s latest console, now’s your chance to save and score one at the same time.

More on the Insignia Play + Charge Kit:

Prepare for long hours of gaming with this white Insignia Play and Charge Kit for Xbox Series X | S controllers. The 1200 mAh battery replaces disposable AA batteries in Xbox Series X | S Controllers and charges as you play with the included Xbox Series X | S Charge Cable. Play while connected and from afar using the 9-foot cord or disconnect and play wirelessly relying upon the trustworthy battery pack. This kit has everything you need to compete at the highest level for hours upon hours!

