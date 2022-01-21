Yeti’s rugged 23L MacBook and tablet-ready Crossroads Backpack is $100 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the 23L Yeti Crossroads Backpack for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 at Amazon, this is a solid $100 price drop on the high-quality Yeti offering. And just for comparison’s sake, the smaller current-generation models Yeti sells directly on its website start at $200 as well. Available in black and slate blue, this adventure-ready backpack is as ideal for your next trip out into the woods or for typical city commuting. The 23-liter capacity is enough space for up to 15.5-inch laptops and tablets with shock-absorbing interior foam, nylon lining, a quick stash top pocket, and a pair of exterior tumbler pockets. The 420D nylon ripstop design is also complemented by an upright structure arc and dual-density foam straps. Rated 4+ stars from Moosejaw customers. More details below.

If the rugged Yeti is overkill for your needs, take a look at the High Sierra Loop-Backpack that starts at $35.50 on Amazon. This popular option certainly won’t be quite as robust as something from Yeti, but it will likely get the job done for daily commutes and weekend trips much the same otherwise.

If it’s the workout kit you’re after, Nike launched a fitness gear sale filled with apparel and footwear with as much as 40% in savings. Now’s a great time to refresh your gym gear with a range of models on tap from yoga-focused options to runners and much more. Browse through everything in this morning’s coverage right here.

More on the Yeti Crossroads Backpack:

The demands of the everyday call for a durable pack dedicated to just that. The Crossroads Backpack is 23 liters of thoughtfully designed rugged materials to keep you organized.

LAPTOP & TABLET POCKETS – Separate pockets with shock-absorbing foam for protection. Fits a 15.5” laptop. Also has a quick stash top pocket for necessities like your sunglasses.

STRUCTURE ARC – Keeps the bag upright and opens wide for easier loading and unloading and the shoulder straps have a custom shape with dual-density foam offering a comfortable carry all day long.



