Shark’s cordless Vertex DuoClean stick vacuum now $300 at Amazon (Save $130+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins (IZ483H) for $299.99 shipped. Normally up to $500 at Amazon, a similar model goes for $430 at Best Buy and today’s deal marks the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of lugging around a power cord while vacuuming, it’s time to upgrade. Having recently traded in my corded Shark vacuum for the cordless Vertex DuoClean personally, I can attest to it being a great choice all around. It’s lightweight, has 120-minutes of runtime per charge, and fantastic suction power for being a cord-free cleaner. The self-cleaning brush roll ensures that hair doesn’t wrap around, and you’ll even find HEPA filtration and anti-allergen sealing to ensure dust never escapes once sucked up. Head below for more.

If you’re tired of manually cleaning the house, consider picking up the Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. It’ll clean up for you and comes in at $245 on Amazon. This not only saves an additional $55 over today’s lead deal, but also allows you to begin a cleaning routine from your smartphone or smart home assistant, meaning you can chill on the couch while the robot vacuums the house for you.

For other great ways to save on essentials, our home goods guide is the place to visit. We’re constantly updating the page with the best deals from around the web, including standing desks, humidifiers, espresso machines, and much more.

More on the Shark Vertex Cordless Vacuum:

Provides incredible cleaning performance in an ultra-lightweight vacuum.

Removable battery with up to 120 minutes of runtime, measured at the hand vac in standard mode when using two batteries consecutively.

This deep-cleaning nozzle technology gives you continuous contact with all surfaces, digging deep into carpets, directly engaging hard floors, and picking up more dirt in every pass (vs. original DuoClean).

