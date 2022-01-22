Upgrade your space with new blackout curtains, drapes, and more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Deconovo (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its curtains and drapes from $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite sale here is the 84-inch long 52-inch wide White Blackout Curtains for $27.06 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $46, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This kit includes two panels, each measuring 52-inches wide and 84-inches long. The panels both have eight stainless steel grommets that are designed to fit most curtain rods and offer “hassle-free usage.” The triple weave fabric construction can block up to 98% of light as well, making these perfect for bedrooms or home theaters where you want blackout effects to keep the sun out of the room during the day. There are 11 pages of deals at Amazon currently, so be sure to check out this landing page for other great ways to save.

If you’re considering buying blackout curtains for your bedroom just to sleep better, there are other options. Personally, I use a sleep mask like this and it works wonders. Not only does it allow me to rest peacefully at any time during the day (or when the sun comes up way too early), but it also can travel with me. I bring it on any trip I take and it’s worked wonders for the few years I’ve been using it. Coming in at $20 on Amazon, it’ll also save you cash over the blackout curtains above while delivering a portable experience.

Did you see the other Amazon Gold Box that’s live already? It’s Shark’s Vertex DuoClean cordless vacuum at $300. That’s at least $130 off and marks a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Designed to deliver up to 2-hours of cleaning on a single charge, this vacuum is perfect for handling even larger homes without needing to be plugged in halfway through.

More on the Deconovo Blackout Curtains:

Offered in sets of 2 panels per package, each measuring 52W x 84L inch. Each panel integrate 8 stainless grommets suitable for most curtain rods on the market for a hassle-free usage.

Features one of Deconovo’s exclusive patterns designed to add character to your home without clashing with your decor. The silver foil printed wave pattern will fit perfectly your bedroom, living room, home office, kitchen and kids room.

Triple wave fabric construction that darkens considerably your room and provide a certain level of noise reduction and thermal insulation for improved privacy and comfort. Choose a darker color for up to 98% light blocking capacity.

