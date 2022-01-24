Rare deal brings 20th Anniversary Xbox Wireless Controller down to $65 shipped at Amazon

We are now tracking a rare price drop on the Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition at $64.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. This is $5 off the regular $70 price tag it fetches direct from Microsoft and matching the Amazon all-time low. This is a rare price drop and a great time to scoop one up for your collection. Unveiled back in October alongside the matching headset, this is essentially a current-generation Xbox wireless controller with the 20th anniversary design – a translucent black body, green accents, and the special “20” logo. Compatible with Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android, and iOS, it sports all of the custom mapping you’ll find on the standard issue Xbox gamepads as well. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and you can learn more in launch coverage. More details below.

The latest-generation Xbox gamepads start at $54 on Amazon and include all of the same feature set as the model above. If you’re not a collector and don’t need to have that sweet see-through black design, these standard model options will save you some cash right now.

Speaking of special Xbox gamepads though, we are also still tracking rare deal on Razer’s Boba Fett Xbox Controller and magnetic charging cradle. This one brings a galaxy far, far away home with a rugged and distressed Boba Fett design at the Amazon all-time low right now.

You’ll find all of the best Xbox game deals in this morning’s roundup, and here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft’s billion dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

More on the Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition:

Celebrate 20 years of Xbox with the Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition in classic black with green touches carried forward that go back to the beginning, and so much more.

Travel through time with the green and translucent black controller colors to the moment the original, translucent green Xbox console launched. Look through the translucent black top to see interior silver details representing 20 years of Xbox technology carried forward.

Harkening back to when the first green X burst through a black field—the iconic, green Xbox button, D-pad highlights, and back grips celebrate the beginning while looking forward. Get up to 40 hours of battery life.

