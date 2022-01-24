ANYCUBIC’s Wi-Fi Photon Mono X Resin 3D printer can rapid prototype at $440 (New low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ANYCUBIC’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Photon Mono X Resin 3D Printer for $439.99 shipped. Down from $700, today’s deal beats the Black Friday mention by an additional $90 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Photon Mono X 3D printer uses an 8.9-inch 4K monochrome LCD with a resolution of 3840×2400. This allows them to reduce the layer printing time to one to two seconds, which is four times faster than the regular Photon. You’ll also find a printing volume of 7.55- by 4.72- by 9.84-inches, which will let you print even larger projects with ease. Plus, the upgraded matrix parallel UV light offers “ultra-precision” 3D printing for projects that need to be extremely precise. The Photon Mono X also features a remote monitoring application that you can check from your smartphone thanks to being network-connected. Head below for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Well, instead, check out the Voxelab Aquila 3D Printer on Amazon. You can pick up this 3D printer for $179 once you clip the on-page coupon. Designed around extrusion printing instead of resin, this 3D printer still can easily deliver quick prototyping and more to your workflow on a tighter budget. Projects might take longer and have a slightly rougher finish right off the plate with an extrusion printer instead of resin, but in the end, you’re saving $261 over today’s lead deal, so the lower cost could be worth the trade-off.

Want to learn more about ANYCUBIC? We went hands-on with the brand’s auto-leveling Vyper 3D printer in October of last year and found it to be “as good as they come for beginners.” For further 3D printing content, don’t forget to check out our diary series that handles software, what to build, as well as tips and tricks.

More on the ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X Resin 3D Printer:

3X Faster Resin 3D Printer: ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X 3D printer comes with an 8.9inch 4K Monochrome LCD with an HD resolution of 3840 x 2400, reducing the layer printing time to 1s-2s, 4X faster than Photon. And the max print speed is 60mm/h, 3X faster than other resin 3d printers. Larger Printing Volume: ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X has a large printing volume of 192mmx120mmx245mm / 7.55″x4.72″x9.84″, you can print multiple models of the same size at one time, saving your time and improving your productivity. Mono X can be set to stop printing immediately after opening the cover, which is safe to operate and see the printing process, Friendly use for beginners and good performance for the enthusiasts.

