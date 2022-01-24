APC’s gaming UPS packs 1500VA of battery backup for your PC at $187 (Save 28%)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAPC
Reg. $260 $187

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the APC 1500VA UPS for Gaming at $186.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $260, you’re looking at 28% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low at $13 under the Black Friday discount, and one of the first overall price cuts. Providing 1500VA of battery backup for your gaming rig, this APC UPS helps fend off power outages. This model sports 10 outlets in total, six of which tap into the internal battery. And because we’re talking about a gaming offering, you’ll find customizable RGB lighting to go alongside a built-in display that shows power usage stats.

If you can live without as much power in your setup, APC’s 600VA UPS is worth a look instead. This model may not have as large of a battery or any of the gaming frills, but will still handle keeping gear online through power surges, storms, and the like. On top of a lower 330W output, you’ll also only find seven outlets, though the more affordable $64 price tag will largely make up for those trade-offs for many budget-conscious shoppers.

As far as actual centerpieces of your battlestation go, our PC gaming guide has all of the best discounts out there to start off the week. Most notably, this high-end Alienware 12-core Ryzen 9 system is now $350 off. Arriving with some fittingly flagship specs like an RX 6800XT, 32GB of memory and 4TB of storage, this is ready to handle everything from content creation to AAA gaming and more.

APC 1500VA UPS for Gaming features:

1500VA ; 900W Line-Interactive Sine Wave UPS battery backup designed for console and PC gaming environments. Interactive LCD Display with Reactor Circle that changes color to alert of surges, dips and remaining power. Customizable RGB ambient LED lighting. 10 Total Outlets: 6 battery backup outlets, plus 4 outlets with surge protection only. 3 USB Charging Ports: 2 Type-A, and 1 Type-C. Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) preserves battery life and maximizes runtime by instantly correcting high or low voltage fluctuations without using the battery, and is Active PFC compatible

