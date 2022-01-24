Land a Brim 6-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker on the countertop at $13 (70% off) + more from $12

Woot is now offering up to 70% off a range of Brim coffee gear with deals starting from $12. One standout is the Brim 6-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model is regularly up to $40 and is now seeing a nearly 70% price drop. It is currently on sale for $22 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $18. You’re essentially getting a glass and silicone pour-over maker from a reputable brand for the price of a few lattes at Starbucks. It also ships with a measuring scoop, sustainable laser-etched permanent filter, a silicone cool-touch decanter as well as 20 paper filters. It carries a 4+ star rating at Target where it is currently listed at the full $40 price tag. More deals and details below.

You’ll find a few slightly more affordable solutions on Amazon, but none for a brand like this that are nearly as nice looking. At just $13 Prime shipped, the Brim option above is about as good as it gets with an easily digestible price tag.

Browse through the rest of the Woot Brim coffee gear sale right here. You’ll find more pour-over options, espresso machines, and accessories starting from $12 Prime shipped.

We have seen our fair share of notable kitchenware deals today including this morning’s Cuisinart event from $10. But we are also now tracking new all-time lows on Ninja cookware and some multi-cooker deals with up to $160 in savings to be had courtesy of Amazon. You can browse through those deals right here and even more in our home goods guide.

More on Brim 6 Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit:

EVERYTHING YOU NEED: This kit contains everything you need for artisanal coffee. Featuring a cleanly designed transparent glass carafe, measuring scoop, & sustainable laser etched permanent filter.

OPTIMAL COFFEE EXPERIENCE: Our reusable filter is designed to create the optimal water-to-coffee ratio while allowing essential coffee oils to pass through for a rich, smooth, full-bodied coffee every time. Includes 20 paper filters.

EASY TO BREW: This pour over kit includes a silicone cool-touch decanter sleeve for easy handling & a laser-etched permanent filter that allows essential coffee oils to pass through the filter, creating a more rich and full bodied cup of coffee

