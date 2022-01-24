Stock up on Dove body wash at nearly 30% off via Amazon today with deals from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 28% off a range of Dove body wash, bath products, and more so you can stock up from just over $12. One standout, among the many, is the 4-pack of Dove Purely Pampering Coconut and Cocoa Butter Body Wash at $16.52 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price, and remember to cancel the sub after it ships to avoid monthly deliveries. This is four 22-ounce containers that feature a pant-based moisturizer in “100% recycled plastic bottles.” It “works to restore dry skin with a rich, creamy formula, leaving your skin softer and smoother than a shower gel can.” More deals below. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Dove sale so you can stock up at nearly 30% off the going rates. No sense waiting until the last second when you might need to pay full price. There’s a broad range of scents available alongside some hand moisturizer and more waiting for you from just over $12 Prime shipped right here

Once your shower routine has been re-stocked, head over to our fashion deal hub to upgrade the wardrobe. There’s a plethora a big-name brands on sale right now including the latest Nike Workout Gear Event that’s offering up to 40% off footwear and apparel to refresh your gym clothes and more. You can browse through al of our top picks from the sale in our recent coverage

  • Pampers and softens skin: Dove Restoring Body Wash combines Moisture Renew Blend with nourishing coconut butter and cocoa butter for soft and smooth skin, unlike ordinary body soap or shower gel
  • Mild and pH-balanced: Dove Restoring Body Wash includes Moisture Renew Blend—a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers that absorb deeply into the top layers of skin
  • Dermatologist recommended body wash: Works to restore dry skin with a rich, creamy formula, leaving your skin softer and smoother than a shower gel can

