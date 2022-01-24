Kingston’s 500GB portable SSD with 2,000MB/s transfer speeds falls to new low at $80 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Kingston XS2000 500GB High Performance Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $80 shipped. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Today’s discount also marks one of the first major price drops that we’ve tracked all-time. With read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, you’ll easily be able to quickly transfer files to and from this portable SSD. Designed to be water-, dust-, and shock-resistant, this drive is up for anything you can throw at it. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket making it ultra-portable at the same time. Want to learn more? Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive into all the features available here, then head below for more.

Save some cash when opting instead for the SanDisk 512GB Ultra Dual Drive Go. Designed as a dual USB-C/A flash drive with 512GB of storage, you’ll be getting a similar amount of total space in a more compact form-factor. However, the lower cost of $53 comes with the drawback of slower transfer speeds. SanDisk’s Ultra Dual Drive Go moves data at a maximum of 150MB/s, which is less than 10% of the speed that you’ll find in today’s lead deal.

For internal storage, don’t forget that Seagate’s PS5-ready FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 SSD is currently on sale from $120. With speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, this drive also works with PCs that are compatible with Gen4 drives, making it a versatile buy overall.

More on the Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD:

  • Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s
  • Pocket-sized Portability
  • Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

