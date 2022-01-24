Lionel’s Disney Frozen remote control train set now nearly 50% off + more from $34

Amazon is now offering the Lionel Disney’s Frozen Ready-to-Play Battery-Powered Model Train Set for $50.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $100, this is up to nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year and about $21 under the Cyber Monday pricing in 2021. It goes for over $90 at Walmart. This set includes the battery-powered general-style locomotive and tender, Olaf and Sven animated flat car, a boxcar, 24 curved and eight straight plastic track pieces, as well as a remote control. While it is a perfect option to ring around the Christmas tree, you can think of this as a nice off-season deal, but it will be tons of fun all year round anyway. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More Lionel train deals below.

We are also tracking the Lionel John Deere Miniature Ready-to-Play Set down at $34 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $40, this is 15% off the going rate and a more affordable alternative to today’s lead deal for folks not interested in the Disney crossover. The specs are mostly the same, but with a smaller form-factor and less track pieces.

You’ll find a few more Lionel train set price drops right here, just be sure to also swing by our LEGO hub. Here are the latest details we dug up win the LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace as well as the new Clone Trooper pack and Ahsoka BrickHeadz sets, but you’ll also find some deals live on already released building kits. Swing by our latest roundups for options starting in the $15 range right now.

More on the Lionel Disney’s Frozen Train Set:

A FAMILY FAVORITE TRAIN SET – Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff want you to join them on their next adventure with Disney’s Frozen Ready -to-Play train set; This makes a great gift for kids and train hobbyists

SET INCLUDES – Battery-powered general-style locomotive and tender; Olaf & Sven animated flat car; a boxcar; 24 curved and 8 straight plastic track pieces; Remote control

TRAIN SET FEATURES – Battery powered general-style locomotive; Authentic trains sounds, including bell and whistle; Movies sounds from Frozen; Working headlight; User-friendly remote

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!