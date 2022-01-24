Samsung’s 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide hits $550 (Save $80), more from $321

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $549.99 shipped. Typically fetching $630, today’s offer matches the second-best offer to date at $80 off while coming within $10 of our previous mention from back in September of last year. Rocking an ultrawide panel backed by 1440p resolution, Samsung’s Odyssey G5 arrives with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times for smooth gameplay. Its 1000R curved screen doubles down on that immersion and pairs with AMD FreeSync for even better performance. Both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs make the cut, as well. Head below for more.

While not as steep of a discount as the lead deal, Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 Monitor lets you upgrade the gaming rig for less. Currently sitting at $321.22 via Amazon, this one is down from its usual $350 going rate. It packs a similar curved panel, though only spans 32 inches. Otherwise, you’re stepping down to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution, all of which still makes it a compelling option for gaming on a tighter budget.

But for a true battlestation upgrade that’s unparalleled in size and performance, have a look at Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monitor. Having launched at the end of last year, the new display arrives with a Mini LED panel for the first time alongside HDMI 2.1 for the latest consoles and other high-end features. Get all of the details on why this should be your next PC upgrade in our launch coverage.

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide features:

The Samsung G5 Odyssey hosts a variety of next-level performance and visual upgrades, allowing gamers to experience a new level of gaming immersion. Samsung Odyssey’s all-encompassing 1000R display fills your peripheral vision and matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain, while the Ultra-Fast 165Hz Refresh Rate handles even the most exhilarating scenes, conquering lag and blur. Experience boundary-pushing graphics, thanks to Ultra-WQHD resolution and truly realistic HDR, which make your gaming world more lifelike than ever before.

