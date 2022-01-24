VOCOlinc and meross HomeKit air purifiers fall to Amazon lows from $100

VOCOlinc’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its all-new PureFlow HomeKit HEPA Air Purifier for $349.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking the very first discount since launching last fall, you’re looking at a new all-time low from its usual $370 price tag. Arriving as quite the capable air purifier, this model is backed by HEPA filtration and enough power to clean 645-square feet areas. That’s well above the competition you’ll find on Amazon, and will likely justify the price, though the inclusion of HomeKit and Siri support should seal the deal for those in the Apple ecosystem. As far as other notable inclusions go, you’ll find a built-in LED display for showcasing cleaning stats, a built-in air quality monitor, and 99.97% efficiency. Head below for more.

As far as alternatives go, this offering from meross has proved quite popular since launching last year and arrives with a $99.99 sale price via Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at one of the best prices yet, though don’t expect it to compete with the lead deal. This HomeKit air purifier can only handle 207-square foot spaces, which is roughly one third of the coverage offered by the model above.

As for other ways to upgrade your setup, this morning saw a series of rare Level smart lock discounts go live. If you’ve been debating finally bringing some smart home perks to the front door, the start of 2022 is the perfect time now that these price cuts have arrived starting at $183.

VOCOlinc PureFlow HomeKit Air Purifier features:

The PureFlow Smart Air Purifier deploys 2 separate 3-stage HEPA filters to cover a wide an area as possible, whilst also providing the deepest clean possible for the air in your home. Starting off with a pre-filter to catch your pet hairs and the like, the air then passes through an advanced HEPA filter that stops PM2.5 that the pre-filter can’t catch. Finally, 99.97% of the remaining particulates down to 0.3microns get trapped by our Hive Pattern activated carbon filter or household cleaning products. What comes out is clean air for you and your family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!