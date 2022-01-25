Amazon now offering 30% off Parallels Desktop 17 Pro for Mac at $70 (Free digital delivery)

Amazon is now offering 1-year subscriptions to the pro version of Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac at $69.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $100, like it still fetches direct from Parallels, this is $30 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is the matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a 1-day Black Friday offer at $60. One of the best virtual desktop apps out there, it allows users to seamlessly run Windows applications on Mac without rebooting. Compatible with M1 and Intel machines, head below for more details on what the pro version offers.

No only does the pro edition include copies of Parallels Toolbox ($20 value) and Parallels Access ($20 value), it is also a more full-featured suite, ideal for professional users, developers, and more. It can run multiple operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and macOS, at the same time in a virtual machine, but also includes “more processing power and features to develop, design, debug, and test using all major platforms, browsers, or an isolated environment.”

More on Parallels Desktop 17 Pro for Mac:

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to support the latest features and functionality

Run multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and macOS at the same time in a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data and share resources

Rebuilt and optimized to natively run on Apple M1 and Intel-based Mac devices, improving speed and performance

