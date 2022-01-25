AMD’s 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 5600X desktop CPU falls to Amazon low at $269

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core Desktop Processor for $269 shipped. Today’s deal beats our last mention by $1 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, saving you over $25 from its normal going rate. This processor is arguably one of the best bang for your buck options when it comes to PC gaming. Delivering six cores and 12 threads of power, you’ll find 35MB of cache, PCIe 4.0 support, and a maximum turbo boost of 4.6GHz. However, it’s also unlocked to be overclocked if you have ample cooling in your system. Curious to learn more? Our hands-on review takes a deeper dive where we found “entry-level performance has never been so good.” Head below for more.

Need a mini computer on a tighter budget? Consider picking up the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Extreme Kit instead. Shipping with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, which will give you plenty of power to handle most computing tasks. You can run Linux and other operating systems on them and even use the Pi 4 as a home server for Plex, web services, and more. Coming in at $125 for the entire kit, it’s hard to argue with the value offered here for what the Pi can do.

Do you prefer all-in-one computer systems? Well, Apple’s previous-generation 2020 Intel MacBook Pros are on sale up to $949 off right now in certified refurbished condition. These computers don’t require anything else to run, unlike the two options above, making setup extremely simple once it arrives.

More on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU:

AMD’s fastest 6 core processor for mainstream desktop, with 12 processing threads

Can deliver elite 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

Bundled with the quiet, capable AMD Wraith Stealth cooler

4.6 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 35 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

