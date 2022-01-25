Anker robot and upright vacs from $130: X8 smart and more up to $200 off at Amazon

We now have a series of Anker vacuum price drops, including both robotic and upright models, starting from $130. The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $449.99 shipped. That’s a $200 price drop from the regular $650, and matching our previous deal mention on the brand’s latest model flagship RoboVac. This is also matching the 2021 holiday pricing. A solid option for pet hair and more with a 2000Pa suction rating, this model will also mop up and leave the floors sparkling clean after the vacuuming is done. It makes use of advanced navigation and multi-floor mapping software for obstacle avoidance, efficient cleaning paths, and smartphone control with no-go zones, custom cleaning areas, and more. Head below for even more Anker robot and upright vacuums deals from $130.

More Anker vacuum deals:

We are also still tracking a host of iRobot Roomba models with deals starting from $149 in pour previous roundup. You’ll find a range of models from the brand marked down at Amazon spanning right up to the more flagship offers in the $800 range as well. Swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Anker eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid:

Twin Turbine Technology: Twin-Turbine Technology: Each turbine offers 2000 Pa of suction power, increasing overall airflow by 80% so your house can go back to looking its best. Clean up to 57.6%* more pet hair with the immense power of the Twin Turbines.*When compared to RoboVac 30C.

2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Mop while you vacuum for a more efficient cleaning schedule and squeaky clean floors. The extra large 250 ml water tank holds enough water for about 140 minutes of mopping and up to 180 minutes of vacuuming.

