BLACK+DECKER’s 8V cordless drill/driver bundle includes screws, anchors, a level, more for $22

Home Depot is currently offering the BLACK+DECKER 8V Cordless Drill/Driver Bundle for $21.97 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells the same kit for $30 and today’s deal is within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This expansive 43-piece set includes everything you need to get started as soon as it arrives. You’ll find 10 drill and 10 fastening bits, a magnetic bit holder, a level, screws, wall anchors, and the drill itself. When it’s time to recharge, simply use a standard microUSB cable, which is also included with the kit. If you’re just getting started with DIY projects, this is a great option. Note: Some might see the price at $30 on Home Depot’s website. We’ve checked with multiple people and most see the sale, though we can’t determine what makes some see the discounted rate and others full price. Head below for more.

When it comes to drills, today’s deal is about as budget-friendly as it gets. For example, Amazon has most models at $30 or more. However, you could instead opt for the smaller BLACK+DECKER 4V screwdriver for $20 at Amazon. This doesn’t come with nearly as many accessories as today’s lead deal, but it does save $2 and offers a smaller form-factor overall.

If you plan to work in darker areas, like inside cabinets or closets, consider picking up a 4-pack of Vont’s LED lanterns. While they’re designed for camping and are waterproof, at the same time these LED lights are perfect for illuminating smaller areas like closets or cabinets. Plus, you’ll have extra lighting for if the power goes out too. On sale today for $17.50, the lights are under $4.50 each and are discounted by 37%, so be sure to jump on this deal before the price goes up.

More on the BLACK+DECKER 8V Drill/Driver:

Includes a level and a wide variety of bits and fasteners for drilling, decorating, and DIY tasks.

Keyless chuck for quick and easy bit changes.

microUSB charger makes recharging the battery simple and convenient.

