CORSAIR’s new XENEON 32-inch 160Hz Gaming Monitor on sale for only second time at $100 off

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch 1440p 160Hz Gaming Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date since launching back in September, with $100 in savings and all-time low status tacked on. Sporting a 32-inch 1440p panel, CORSAIR’s first entry into the world of gaming monitors arrives with a 165Hz refresh rate and 440 nits of brightness for HDR content. That’s alongside both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. On top of the panel itself, one of the big selling points of the CORSAIR XENEON monitor is its a height-adjustable aluminum stand with integrated cable management, which is also a nice touch. Its ports will likely seal the deal for many, as you’ll find two HDMI 2.0 inputs, DisplayPort, and a USB-C port. Head below for more.

CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch Gaming Monitor features:

The CORSAIR XENEON brings your games and media to life on a vibrant, ultra-slim 32-inch QHD (2560 x1440) display with IPS LED technology. A 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time reduce motion blur and ensure you see every frame your PC outputs, while AMD FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, tear-free visuals. Enjoy a 100% sRGB, 100% AdobeRGB and 97.5% DCI-P3 color space with high contrast thanks to Quantum Dot technology and HDR400 support.

