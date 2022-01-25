Cuisinart’s regularly $80 wireless EvolutionX hand mixer is down to $38 Prime shipped

Woot is now offering the Cuisinart RHM-100 EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer for $37.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one spent all of last year up at $80 on Amazon is now listed at $50 there. This is at least 24% off the next best price and up to $42 off the going rate. This completely cordless mixer frees you from the wall outlet with up to 20-minutes of non-stop runtime before it needs to be recharged. It has five speed settings and is great for “whipping cream, beating eggs, mixing batter, and more.” Rated 4+ stars at Target where it is listed at $80. Additional deals and details below.

Now well under the $80 price tag on the wireless KitchenAid hand mixer, you can save even more on the Mueller Electric Hand Mixer. Now listed at $30 shipped on Amazon, this one might tether you to the outlet, but it certainly wont run out of power during a heavy-duty baking projects. “The slide control easily shifts speeds with a single touch and the upright stance design makes the hand held mixer easy to set aside.”

We are also tracking a notable deal on the NutriBullet 1200W Blender from $76 today. Regularly in the $100 range, you can get all of the details on this offer right here. Just be sure to scope out our other kitchen discounts waiting over in our home goods deal hub as well as these Anker robot and upright vacuums from $130.

More on the Cuisinart RHM-100 EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer:

Introducing mixing taken to a new level of professional performance and cordless convenience. Powered by 7.4 volts of lithium ion efficiency and easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Hand Mixer features removable beaters for whipping cream, beating eggs, mixing batter, and more. Compact yet mighty, it powers through any mixing task.

