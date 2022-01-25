Heads-up parents and gift-givers: Disney now offers up to 25% off baby/toddler gear from $10

We are now tracking 25% off Disney baby and toddler products via the official online shop. Now is great time to score some new gear for your little one or to grab some gifts for someone else’s. The deals start from under $10 and include everything from apparel and toys to blankets, bibs, and more, many of which feature adorable Winnie the Pooh, Minnie and Mickey, classic Disney, and even Baby Yoda designs as well. Head below the fold for more details.

Disney baby and toddler sale:

The latest Disney baby sale is now live at 25% off. As usual, shipping is free on all orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout and you’ll find all of the deals waiting for your starting from under $10 on this landing page.

One standout is the The Child Bodysuit for Baby – Star Wars: The Mandalorian at $18.74. Regularly $25 and still fetching as much via Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find at 25% off the going rate. It is available at that price in a number of sizes as well, from 0- to 3-months up to 18- to 24-months as well. It features a soft cotton body, furry trim collar and cuffs, as well as the beanie with embroidered detailing so you can turn your little monster in to the most adorable Jedi in the galaxy.

Browse through the rest of the Disney baby sale right here for additional offers on apparel, toys, and more.

Speaking of Disney, here’s everything we know about the upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets launching this summer and beyond. We also just dug up some notable details on the reportedly 800-piece LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace you can check out right here.

More on the The Child Costume Bodysuit for Baby:

Your ”Baby Yoda” will look out-of-this-galaxy in the Child costume bodysuit, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. Featuring a soft cotton body, furry trim, and beanie with embroidered detailing, the Force will be them always!

