iBUYPOWER ray tracing-ready desktop has a Ryzen 5 and RX 6600XT at $130 off (New low)

Amazon is offering the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming Desktop with 3.9GHz Ryzen 5/16GB/480GB/RX 6600XT for $1,169.99 shipped. This is a $130 discount from its normal going rate of $1,300 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’ve been trying to get a gaming desktop but haven’t found the right one yet, then today’s deal is perfect for you. The Ryzen 5 5600G itself has the ability to game fairly well, but the added RX 6600XT 8GB ray tracing graphics card takes things up a notch. You’ll easily be able to play most AAA titles on medium to high settings at 1080p, and even push some games to 1440p. In addition to the CPU and GPU, you’ll find Wi-Fi 5 built-in, four USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, 480GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM in tow here. Head below for more.

The Acer Nitro 50 gaming desktop is great for those on a tighter budget. Coming in at $799 on Amazon, you’ll score an 11th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, and the GTX 1650 graphics card. All of this pairs well to offer a solid entry-level gaming experience at a full $371 below today’s lead deal, making it the perfect solution for those just getting started with PC gaming.

Do you prefer to build your own desktop? Well, right now the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is on sale for $269 at Amazon. not only does this save you at least $25, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Delivering six cores and 12 threads of processing power, this CPU is my personal choice for gaming and I highly recommend checking out the 5600X while it’s on sale.

More on the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming Desktop:

Introducing the iBUYPOWER Slate 5 MR 215a! This system comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, a great value to performance CPU which will help run games at great frame rates. Booting up alongside the AMD Ryzen 5- 5600G is an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB graphics card, this GPU is able to handle any modern AAA titles at 1080P with no problem.

