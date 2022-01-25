Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tacoma, Magic Launcher Pro, Focus Traveller, more

Welcome to Tuesday’s roundup of the best Mac and iOS app deals. It has been an eventful morning in the deal space with offers now live on Beats Studio3 ANC headphones, the Apple TV 4K with the refreshed Siri Remote, and more, but for now we are focused on the games and apps. Today’s collection includes titles like Tacoma, Hexologic, Magic Launcher Pro Widgets, Focus Traveller – Flow Timer, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Hugo Hup: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SnakeSnap!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Jumpy Wheels!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Focus Traveller – Flow Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tacoma: $7 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kinecto: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PDF Export Pro All Offline PDF: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GymGoal Pro: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monster Truck Kit: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Photo Power Tools: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Tacoma:

Tacoma is a narrative adventure from the creators of Gone Home, set aboard a high-tech space station in the year 2088. As you go about your mission, you’ll explore every detail of how the station’s crew lived and worked, finding the clues that add up to a gripping story of trust, fear, and resolve in the face of disaster. At the heart of Tacoma is the facility’s digital surveillance system, which has captured 3D recordings of pivotal moments in the crew’s life on the station. As you explore, echoes of these captured moments surround you.

