Nordstrom Rack's Cologne Flash Sale offers Mont Blanc, Burberry, more under $60

FashionNordstrom Rack
50% off under $60

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Nordstrom Rack Men’s Cologne Flash Sale offers top brands under $60. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find top brands including MontBlanc, Burberry, Dolce and Gabbanna, Hugo Boss, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the MontBlanc Legend Spirit Cologne that’s marked down to $40, which is $15 off the original rate. This masculine scent features notes of white woods, musk, lavender, and citrus for a really fresh aroma. It’s a unique cologne that would be perfect for gifting and nice for transitioning for spring. Head below the jump to find even more deals from the Nordstrom Rack Cologne Sale.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance.

