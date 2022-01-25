Nordstrom Rack’s Cologne Flash Sale offers Mont Blanc, Burberry, more under $60

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Nordstrom Rack Men’s Cologne Flash Sale offers top brands under $60. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find top brands including MontBlanc, Burberry, Dolce and Gabbanna, Hugo Boss, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the MontBlanc Legend Spirit Cologne that’s marked down to $40, which is $15 off the original rate. This masculine scent features notes of white woods, musk, lavender, and citrus for a really fresh aroma. It’s a unique cologne that would be perfect for gifting and nice for transitioning for spring. Head below the jump to find even more deals from the Nordstrom Rack Cologne Sale.

