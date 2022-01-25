The world’s greatest nuts are on sale: 6-oz. no-shell pistachios under $4 via Amazon (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the 6-ounce No-Shell Roasted and Lightly Salted Wonderful Pistachios for $3.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. You’ll also find the same deal available on the chili roasted flavor. Regularly closer to $6.50, this is a great time to stock up on world’s great nuts (if you ask me) with now shells to worry about. Shipped in a resealable pouch, which will come in handy if you can manage to not eat the entire thing in one go, these are California grown pistachios and “Non-GMO” verified. More details below.

As of right now, unless you go for a smaller pack, these are the most affordable pistachios on Amazon. You can grab the 2.5-ounce package on Amazon for just under $3 Prime shipped, but that’s significantly less for less than $1 in savings.

If you’re looking or some healthier protein snacks to support your 2022 health plan, we have plenty of those on sale as well. Quest protein cookies and bars, alongside a host of vitamins and probiotics are all still marked down at Amazon so you can stock up while everything is up to 25% off the going rates. You’ll find everything waiting for you right here. Hit up our sports and fitness deal hub for even more options.

More on Wonderful Pistachios:

50% less sodium than our Roasted & Salted variety. Lightly Salted contains 65mg of sodium per serving while Roasted & Salted contains 135mg. See nutrition information for fat content.

EASY SNACKING: Perfect for cooking, easy entertaining and snacking around the house

CALIFORNIA GROWN: Wonderful Pistachios owns, cultivates and harvests more than 75,000 acres of pistachio and almond California orchards

