Bring home 65 inches of Hisense 4K HDR Smart TV with Google Assistant for $450 (Matching low)

After seeing some notable price drops on the Samsung Frame TVs this morning, Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for $449.99 shipped. While regularly listed at $500 via Best Buy where it is now matched at $450, this one sold for as much as $800 at Amazon over the last few months or more and is now at the lowest we have tracked there. This no-frill solution is a great way to bring home a sizable 65-inch display without breaking the bank and still receive a full 4K unit with voice commands and HomeKit support alongside HDR, Dolby Vision, and more. It also has three HDMI ports, a USB jack, and digital audio options. Head below for more details and 4K TV deals.

More on the Hisense 65-InchHDR 4K UHD Smart TV:

4K UltraHD delivers more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p highdefinition screen. Along with over 8.3 million pixels, inside you’ll find a powerful full array LED backlight at work creating a sharper, more colorful picture.

Kick back and enjoy streaming movies and TV episodes, plus live-streaming news, TV, sports and more, across thousands of free and paid channels with the Roku TV Operating System.

