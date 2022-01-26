Bring home 65 inches of Hisense 4K HDR Smart TV with Google Assistant for $450 (Matching low)

-
AmazonHDTVHisense
Reg. $500+ $450

After seeing some notable price drops on the Samsung Frame TVs this morning, Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for $449.99 shipped. While regularly listed at $500 via Best Buy where it is now matched at $450, this one sold for as much as $800 at Amazon over the last few months or more and is now at the lowest we have tracked there. This no-frill solution is a great way to bring home a sizable 65-inch display without breaking the bank and still receive a full 4K unit with voice commands and HomeKit support alongside HDR, Dolby Vision, and more. It also has three HDMI ports, a USB jack, and digital audio options. Head below for more details and 4K TV deals. 

More 4K TV deals:

Swing by our 4K TV deal hub for even more and be sure to check out the brand new Sony S400 soundbar with virtual surround and OLED display window that was unveiled today. It will launch at $300 later this spring and makes for an affordable solution with tight BRAVIA integrations and a wireless subwoofer. You can get all of the dials on it in today’s coverage

More on the Hisense 65-InchHDR 4K UHD Smart TV:

  • 4K UltraHD delivers more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p highdefinition screen. Along with over 8.3 million pixels, inside you’ll find a powerful full array LED backlight at work creating a sharper, more colorful picture.
  • Kick back and enjoy streaming movies and TV episodes, plus live-streaming news, TV, sports and more, across thousands of free and paid channels with the Roku TV Operating System.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Hisense

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smart 4K TV deals from $285: Samsung, Amazon, Sony, His...
Sony’s AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 OLED 4K Google TVs up t...
Sony’s X90J BRAVIA AirPlay 2 4K Smart Google TVs ...
Bring home 75-inches of 4K TCL Android TV today for $60...
Save $300 on LG’s popular OLED C1 and A1 series 4...
VIZIO’s new PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 TVs sport 120Hz VRR, HDM...
Latest Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote now down ...
Anker Life Q35 ANC Headphones hit $110 (Save $20) along...
Load more...
Show More Comments