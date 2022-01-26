Protect the family with an Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector at $99 (Reg. up to $180)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector for $99 shipped. Regularly $180 elsewhere, it more typically sells in the $143 range and is now matching the Amazon all-time low with at least 30% in savings. It sells for $180 at Best Buy, for comparison. This digital radon detector runs on batteries, requiring zero electrical expertise, to monitor for radon gas in your home. On-screen results show both long and short term readings alongside the ability to generate a radon “self-inspection report easily.” Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If you’re more interested in monitoring chemicals (TVOCs), humidity, and temperature, have a look at the Airthings 292 Wave Mini. This model comes in at $64.97 shipped right now, down from the regular $80. The Wave Mini provides on-screen readings as well as via the Airthings app over Bluetooth and the ability to connect with smart home gear via Google Assistant and more.

Speaking of Airthings, the brand also unleashed a duo of new products at CES 2022. One of which is the “most advanced radon monitor on the market” looking to protect families and small businesses. You can get a closer look at the new View Radon and View Pollution models in our coverage right here. And be sure to swing by our smart home hub for additional deals.

More on the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector:

FIRST OF ITS KIND: The first battery-operated, digital radon detector. Monitor your home without the need for an outlet.

LONG TERM MONITORING: Monitor for cancer-causing radon gas. Long term monitoring is necessary as radon levels fluctuate daily.

BE IN CONTROL: Take action if your radon levels are high. Know if your improvements have worked by checking the short term, on-screen readings.

RADON REPORT: Generate a radon self-inspection report easily, whenever you need it.

FAST RESULTS: On-screen results show both long and short term readings, for a quick overview of your radon levels.

