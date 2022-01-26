Amazon now offers up to 80% off best-selling eBooks: Sports, biographies, more from $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 80% off a range of eBooks for your digital library. Amazon has once again put large selection of eBooks on sale you can enjoy on your Kindle reader, tablets, computers, and more. You’re looking at up to 80% in savings with titles from just $3 a pop across a broad range of genres, from romance and sports titles to memoirs and biographies. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.
Amazon eBook Gold Box sale:
- The Dynasty $5 (Reg. $18)
- The Paris Library $5 (Reg. $37)
- The Unhoneymooners $4 (Reg. $17)
- The Book of Lost Names $5 (Reg. $17)
- Eight Hundred Grapes $4 (Reg. $18)
- Invisible Girl $5 (Reg. $17)
- After (The After Series Book 1) $3 (Reg. $18)
- After Ever Happy (The After Series Book 4) $3 (Reg. $18)
- After We Collided $3 (Reg. $18)
- And many more…
We are also tracking some notable price drops on 1-year magazine subscriptions including Architectural Digest, Consumer Reports, and Astronomy magazine. Just be sure to grab your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies and check out our January 2022 reading list as well.
More on The Dynasty:
It’s easy to forget that the New England Patriots were once the laughingstock of the NFL, a nearly bankrupt team that had never won a championship and was on the brink of moving to St. Louis. Everything changed in 1994, when Robert Kraft acquired the franchise and soon brought on board head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. Since then, the Patriots have become a juggernaut, making ten trips to the Super Bowl, winning six of them, and emerging as one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!