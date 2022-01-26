Amazon offers up to 44% off tools: Swiss+Tech pocket knife $12, flashlight 6-pack $11, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GreatStar Tools (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months from thousands) via Amazon is offering up to 44% off a range of small household and outdoor tools including flashlights, pocket knives, and more. One standout is the Swiss+Tech Pocket Folding Knife at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $15, this is 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low that we have tracked. Features include the stainless steel construction along the black stonewash effect and a “corrosion resistant” design. The reverse tanto blade is joined by a liner lock mechanism and a pocket clip that make it a great option for “camping, hiking, backpacking, bush crafting, hunting and fishing, outdoor DIY activities, survival, and emergencies.” Head below for even more.

Amazon home and outdoor tool sale:

You’ll find plenty more where that came from in our dedicated tools deal hub. Just be sure to check out this ongoing offer on Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife. Now just $9 Prime shipped, this is particularly affordable way to bring home a multi-tool with a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, and much more.

More on the Swiss+Tech Pocket Folding Knife:

Durable: Quality stainless steel with black stonewash effect makes blade knives more strength, edge retention and corrosion resistance for lasting durability

Dimensions: The knife is 8-1/4 inch (209mm) overall length with a blade length of 3-1/2 inch (89mm) and a weight of 4.3 ounces

Well-Designed: It has a really nice G10 handle which are more lightweight and durable than other types. The liner lock mechanism is well designed with zero worry of accidentally closing it. The pocket clip design ideal for everyday carry

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!