Score ten Amazon 6-outlet surge protector power strips at just $5 each today (Reg. $80)

Woot is now offering a 10-pack of Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Cord Strips for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $80, this is $4 below the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once and the lowest price we can find. It might seem like a lot at once, but at just $5 a pop, it might be worth consideration if not just to ensure you have some laying around when you need them. The are rated for 790 Joule surge protection and include six outlets each. The red LED indicator and power switch is joined by a 6-foot lead cable as well. More details below.

You can clearly score one of them instead on Amazon for much less at just over $11 each. But that’s more than double the price of today’s per strip bundle price. Unless you definitely won’t need a few them with some spares, the 10-pack is a far better value.

Speaking of power accessory deals, Anker’s latest Amazon sale is in full swing with deep deals on power banks and wall chargers as well as some MagSafe gear with deals staring from $14 Prime shipped. You can browse through all of these deals right here and be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories deal hub for more.

More on the Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protectors:

IN THE BOX: 6-outlet surge protector power strip with 1 transformer outlet and 790 joule energy rating (10-pack)

SURGE PROTECTION: 3-line surge protection rating to protect small appliances, phones, and lamps

LED INDICATOR: Red “protected” LED indicator light to signify active protection

SAFETY FEATURE: 15 amp circuit breaker

SPECIFICATIONS: AC 15A, 125V, 60Hz, 1875W

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!