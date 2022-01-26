DSW Sorel Flash Sale takes up to 25% off popular boots, slippers, sandals, more

DSW Sorel Flash Sale takes up to 25% off boots, slippers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Cheyanne Metro Hi Snow Boots that’s currently marked down to $105, which is $35 off the original rate. These boots are completely waterproof and feature a rubber outsole that promotes tractions. The faux fur lining adds warmth as well as a cushioned insole that helps give you comfort. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ankeny II Boots $116 (Orig. $155)
- Cheyanne Metro Hi Snow Boots $105 (Orig. $140)
- Cheyanne Metro Duck Boots $115 (Orig. $140)
- Madson II Boots $150 (Orig. $185)
- Buxton Lace Snow Boots $90 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Harlow Lace Cozy Snow Boots $113 (Orig. $150)
- Evie Booties $98 (Orig. $130)
- Joan of Arctic II Cozy Boots $188 (Orig. $250)
- Whitney II Short-Lace Snow Boots $90 (Orig. $120)
- Ella II Sandals $65 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
