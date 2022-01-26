Lacoste Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns from $10 + free shipping

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns including sweaters, sneakers, outerwear, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Cotton Blend Fleece Sweatshirt. It’s marked down to $62 and originally sold for $90. This sweatshirt is available in a black or light blue coloring and pairs perfectly with jeans, joggers, shorts, khakis, and more. The interior is fleece for added warmth and the exterior is terrycloth that washes very nicely. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Timex is having its End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!