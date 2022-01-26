Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker for $74 or 11-piece Magic Bullet now just $18 (Reg. up to $99)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja Foodi SS100 Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor for $74 shipped. Regularly $99, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The SS101 model that is essentially the same outside including two on-the-go cups regularly sells for $130 at Amazon and dropped to $80 during Black Friday, for comparison. This 1100W system with smartTORQUE “blends and powers through thickest ingredients” making it ideal for smoothie bowls and things of that nature. It includes one-touch settings for nutrient extraction and smoothies as well as including a power Nutri Cup, bowl, spout lid, storage top, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Head below for a notable offer on the 11-piece Magic Bullet at $18.

However, Amazon is also offering a brilliant deal on the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender system at $17.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $38 range, this is easily one of the lowest prices we have vert rack don the 11-piece setup with three take away cups and more. If it’s just a simple protein shake maker you’re after, jump on this deal now as it is easily one of the most popular options in the category.

For something with more power and versatility, we are also still tracking a great deal on the NutriBullet 1200W Blender from $76. Regularly $100, you can get all of the details on this offer right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor:

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor with smartTORQUE blends and powers through thickest ingredients and never stalls. One base with multi-functions. Nutrient Extraction Cup with better breakdown for smooth drinkables (vs. BL480). Smoothie Bowl Maker with built-in tamper blends and powers through with less liquid for thick smoothie bowls. 1100-Watts.

