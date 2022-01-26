Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale takes up to 60% off styles from $45

For two days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off styles for men and women from $45. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Elevate your winter style with the men’s GrandOS 360 York Chelsea Boots that are marked down to $120. For comparison, that’s $130 off the original rate. These waterproof boots are a fantastic option for winter or spring weather and they’re available in a black or brown coloring. This style was also made to be lightweight as well as highly-cushioned for all-day comfort. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- 2.ZeroGrand Stitchlite Wingtip $100 (Orig. $200)
- Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers $80 (Orig. $150)
- GrandOS 360 York Chelsea Boots $120 (Orig. $250)
- Grand Atlantic Chukka Boots $100 (Orig. $200)
- Lovell 2 Slip On Venetian Loafers $90 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Grandsport Journey Calf Hair Detail Sneakers $70 (Orig. $120)
- Nantucket Rugged Waterproof Hiker Boots $140 (Orig. $250)
- Kimberly Waterproof Leather Bootie $120 (Orig. $180)
- Grand Crosscourt Mid Sneakers $80 (Orig. $150)
- Strappy Leather Sandals $70 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!