Razer’s Iskur and Iskur X gaming chairs now on sale from $250 at Amazon (Up to $150 off)

Amazon is offering the Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair for $249.99 shipped. That’s a $150 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best price by an additional $50. Designed to give your desk setup an ergonomic upgrade, this chair offers “unique contours and angled seat edges” to help you stay comfortable during long gaming sessions. There’s full recline, tilt, and height adjustments available and the high-density foam cushions offer a “plush feel and better contouring.” You’ll also find 2D armrests that can be adjusted by height and rotated inwards or outwards depending on your specific needs. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more, then head below for additional information.

Also on sale at Amazon today is the Razer Iskur Fabric Gaming Chair for $379.99 shipped. Down from $500, you’re saving $120 here and today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. As a more premium chair from Razer, the Iskur packs all of the same features as you’ll find above with added lumbar support and 4D armrests. This means that your lower back will be fully supported while gaming and the armrests can be moved backward, forward, and angled should the need arise.

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save. You’ll find that we’ve found several great sales today alone, including CORSAIR’s K55 RGB PRO XT keyboard at $50, laptops from $410, and even the fact that there’s going to be a new Crysis game coming out.

More on the Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair:

Ergonomically Designed for Hardcore Gaming: From its unique contours and angled seat edges, to its fully adjustable recline, tilt, and height, the Razer Iskur X supports a healthy sitting posture so you can game for hours in comfort

Multi-Layered Synthetic Leather: The chair comes wrapped in a material that’s tougher and more durable than standard PU leather, making it better suited to withstand the wear and tear from hours of daily use

High Density Foam Cushions: The denser, durable cushions have a plush feel and offer better contouring, allowing your weight to apply just enough pressure as they mold to support your unique body shape

