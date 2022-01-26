Score a 6-pack of Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape with dispensers for $10 (30% or more off)

Amazon is now offering the 6-pack of Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape with dispensers for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23 and more typically sitting in the $14 range, this is up to 57% off and at least 30% off the going rate. You’ll find similar sets marked down to $10 at Walmart from the usual $20 price tag as well. If you’re planning on moving soon, sending some packages, or just need some strong tape for storage and the like, today’s deal is worth a closer look. You’re scoring six 22.2 yard rolls of Scotch packaging tape, each of which include the handy dispenser. It provides a “strong seal on all box types, including harder-to-stick-to 100% recycled boxes.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

For folks that just want to make sure you have a roll around the house, you can score the 65 yard option at under $7 Prime shipped. While that is significantly longer than our lead deal (nearly the length of three of the rolls above), you won’t receive the handy dispenser with this option. But if you just need the one, it will save you some cash.

If you don’t get the dispenser, a nice set of box cutters or utility knife might do you well. Today’s Amazon small tool sale went live this morning from $8 Prime shipped with several options on tap alongside pocket knives, flashlights, and more handy DIY options for around the house. You can browse through the lot of it right here.

More on the Scotch Packaging Tape with dispensers:

Guaranteed to stay sealed (If your box does not stay sealed, 3M will refund the purchase price of this tape). Proof of purchase required.

Provides excellent holding power for heavy-duty packaging and shipping

Strong seal on all box types, including harder-to-stick-to 100% recycled boxes

Strong, durable solvent-free hot melt adhesive seals and protects

