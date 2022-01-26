TCL’s 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi router system covers up to 4,500-square feet from $40

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering a 3-pack of TCL’s LINKHUB 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 Mesh Routers for $59.99 shipped. Down from a $110 list price and $70 sale at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to provide wireless coverage for up to 4,500-square feet across the three routers, you’ll easily be able to walk across your home without losing Wi-Fi. You’ll find that the routers are dual-band and offers MU-MIMO as well as Beamforming technology to allow multiple devices to be connected at the same time with full-speed. If you have a smaller home, the 2-pack is also on sale for $40 right now at B&H. Head below for more.

Spend $10.50 to pick up a 5-pack of Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet cables. Each measures three feet long and offers 10Gb/s transfer speeds, which is much faster then what today’s lead deal requires. However, that’s not a bad thing as it helps you to be ready for when multi-gig networking finally reaches consumers now that AT&T has started their 5Gb/s home networking rollout.

Work from the couch on Samsung’s 4K AMOLED Galaxy Chromebook. On sale today for $580 in refurbished condition, you’d normally pay $999 for it at Best Buy and around $700 at Amazon in new condition. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to pick up the laptop.

More on the TCL LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh Router:

The LINKHUB Mesh Wi-Fi system provides coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft. with a set of three routers. Arrange them throughout your home and eliminate dead zones when you move from one room to another. Experience the freedom to stream 4K/8K videos on multiple devices at the same time with boosted coverage and ultra-fast Wi-Fi.

