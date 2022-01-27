AOC’s 31.5-inch 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor upgrades your desk setup at $280 (Amazon low)

-
Amazon low $280

Amazon is offering the AOC 31.5-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $279.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $320, today’s deal saves $40 and marks the best price that we’ve seen at Amazon in well over a year. This monitor will give you a solid upgrade when it comes to gaming at a desk. This 31.5-inch display has an 1800R curvature for an immersive experience, and the 144Hz refresh rate makes it a solid choice for fast-paced gaming. You’ll find DisplayPort and two HDMI ports on the back with cables included in the box, and it’s even VESA-mountable should you want to put it on a monitor arm in the future. Head below for more.

Speaking of monitor arms, we recommend checking out this one from North Bayou on Amazon for $30. It’s fully-articulating and will make your display essentially float above your desk. Plus, there are two different mounting options available, which includes clamping to your table or using a through-hole design depending on what suits your setup the best.

Ready to give your console gaming setup an upgrade? Consider picking up VIZIO’s latest 65-inch 4K UHDTV while it’s on sale for $899. Shipping to your door with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, and more, you’re saving $401 from its normal going rate and scoring a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the AOC 31.5-inch 1440p 144Hz monitor:

  • 1800R curved monitor wrapping around you for an immersive gaming experience
  • Rapid 1ms (MPRT) response and 144Hz refresh rate with AMD Free Sync for smoothest competitive game play. Powersource- 100 – 240V 50/60Hz. Power Consumption On -37 watt.Power Consumption Off- 0.5 watt.Power Consumption Standy- 0.5 watt
  • 3-Sided frameless design with ultra-narrow borders for the ultimate multi-monitor setup

