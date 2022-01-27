Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Kingdom Rush, Iron Marines, Crying Suns, more

It’s Thursday morning and that means all of the today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now collected for you below. Alongside this morning’s deal on Beats Studio Buds, we are also tracking notable price drops on Apple’s Magic Keyboard and even more right here. However, we also have a series of top-tier app deals on tap today including Kingdom Rush titles, Iron Marines, Crying Suns, One Deck Dungeon, Traffix: City Rush, My Movies 4 Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Veritas: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Short Tale: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Movies 4 Pro – Movie & TV: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition: $5 (Reg. $20)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Vive le Roi 3: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rad Trails!: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Taboo – Official Party Game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bug Identifier: Bugs, Spiders: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ginger Writer: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Clue: The Classic Mystery Game: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pinnacle Climb Log: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD:

Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in the best tower defense game 2021! Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game. Kingdom Rush Vengeance will give you hours and hours of gameplay in the best tower defense game available!

