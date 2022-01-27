Get your tailgate on with Blackstone’s Tabletop Griddle Bundle at $117 shipped (Over $100 off)

Walmart is now offering the 22-inch Blackstone Adventure Ready Griddle Bundle for $117 shipped. Regularly up to $220, this is as much as $103 in savings, matching the Black Friday pricing we saw last year, and the lowest we can find on this model. While it might seem like an off-season deal to some, this is a great little tailgate cooker and will come in handy for next season’s camping trips and picnic outings. It provides 362 square-inches of rolled-steel cooktop surface, a rear grease management system, a stainless steel heat shield, and is rated for 24,000 BTU’s of power. This bundle also ships with a bonus hard cover and carry bag. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

If you think you can do with something smaller, the Cuisinart Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill is now under $30 shipped at Amazon where it has achieved #1 best-seller status. This one will require some charcoal action, but makes for a notable tailgate or camping cooker at a lower price tag much the same.

Swing by our home goods guide for more coking deals. One notable options here for the kitchen is the price drop we spotted on the Amazon replacement Brita water pitcher filters. Now down at around $3.50 a pop, this is a great way to replace your Brita filters at a more affordable rate than the first-party options. Now 25% off the usual price tag, you can get more details on this offer in yesterday’s coverage.

More on the Blackstone Adventure Ready Griddle Bundle:

The Blackstone 22″ Tabletop Propane Griddle with Hard Cover and Cary Bag is a complete setup for anyone who loves to eat well on the go. This griddle is part of the Blackstone Adventure Ready series designed to travel well and fit on tailgates, picnic tables, campsite kitchens, etc. With a cooking area big enough to feed a family, making high-quality meals with quick preparation and cleanup has never been easier!

